Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede's family said they were "devastated"

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenager.

Lyrico Steede, 17, was chased and attacked in Stock Well, Bulwell, on 13 February and died six days later of stab wounds.

The two are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 3 April.

A 19-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Police said they were still appealing for witnesses in the case.