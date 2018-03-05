Image copyright Google Image caption Radio Dawn breached Ofcom rules when it broadcast a "nasheed" chant

A radio station has been fined for playing a song that "glorified battlefield victories" against non-Muslims.

Ofcom fined Radio Dawn, in Nottingham, £2,000 as it was in "serious breach" of broadcasting rules when it played the "nasheed" chant on Boxing Day in 2016.

Under its code, licensees must not broadcast material likely to incite crime and disorder.

Dawn Radio was "extremely embarrassed" and said its rules had been tightened.

Ofcom investigated after a complaint was made and it found the station had breached its licence and issued a "notice of statutory sanction".

Image copyright PA Image caption Along with the fine, Radio Dawn must air a statement of Ofcom's findings

The watchdog found the Urdu nasheed "glorified historic violence against infidels" and suggested similar acts committed now would bring honour to Islam.

Along with the fine, Radio Dawn must air a statement of Ofcom's findings.

Station manager Sana Tariq said did not agree with the song, which had not been screened by a manager.

"I was in disbelief, I couldn't believe something like this had been played.

"It's not something Radio Dawn believes in. Islam gives the message of peace and that's what we try to present."

In a statement, Karimia Ltd, which owns the station, said it was "extremely embarrassed" and it did "not agree with any of the content".

In December, the station breached broadcasting rules after a diabetic listener was told their non-Muslim doctor's advice not to fast had "no importance".

Ofcom said this was "potentially harmful" and "offensive and discriminatory".

The station apologised and said it did not intend to suggest listeners do not seek appropriate medical advice.