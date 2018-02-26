Image copyright Janet Scott Image caption Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham died at the scene of the collision in Peel Street

A man who had been charged with the murder of a pedestrian has died in prison, it has been confirmed.

Simon Mellors, 56, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, had been charged over the death of Janet Scott who was hit by a car on 29 January in Nottingham.

Mr Mellors had also been accused of the attempted murder of another man in the same collision.

A prison service spokesman said he died in HMP Manchester on Sunday and an investigation had been launched.