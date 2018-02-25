Nottingham

Daisy Dymyd death: Fake fundraising page removed

  • 25 February 2018
Daisy Dymyd Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Daisy's family said she was "the centre of our world".

A fraudulent online fundraising account set up in the name of a six-year-old girl who died has been taken down.

Daisy Dymyd died in Sheffield Children's Hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.

Her family alerted police to the account pretending to have been set up by her uncle on JustGiving.com.

The website said it removed the page on Saturday, refunded £140 of donations and is working with the police.
Image caption Daisy was found at home on Lincoln Road in Tuxford

