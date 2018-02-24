Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Daisy's family said she was "the centre of our world".

Police have warned people not to donate to a fraudulent online fundraising account set up in the name of a six-year-old girl.

Daisy Dymyd was found unconscious at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on Monday and was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

On Friday, her family told police a fake account purportedly set up by her uncle gathering donations for her funeral had appeared on JustGiving.com.

The account has so far raised £150.

'Don't donate'

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "The family reported the account to us. It is still online but we're in the process of getting it taken down now."

The force said in a tweet on Friday: "A fake fundraising account has been set up, which is allegedly raising money for Daisy Dymyd's family.

"Daisy died earlier this week and her family ask for privacy at this difficult time. Please don't donate. Her family is not raising money and we are investigating. Thank you."

Image caption Daisy was found at home on Lincoln Road in Tuxford

The family said in a tribute on Thursday: "Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can't believe she's gone.

"She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter."

Nottinghamshire Police have said they will pass a file to the coroner and that no arrests have been made.