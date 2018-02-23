Image copyright AFP Image caption Lyrico Steede was catching the tram to Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground, also known as Nelson Park

A CCTV image of a 17-year-old boy taken shortly before his death has been released as part of a police investigation into his murder.

Lyrico Steede was chased and attacked by a group in Stock Well, Bulwell, in Nottinghamshire at about 19:30 GMT on 13 February.

He died in hospital on 19 February as a result of stab wounds.

The CCTV image shows Lyrico on a tram to Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground where officers say he was attacked.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a Puma logo and dark trousers.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede's family said they were "devastated by this senseless murder"

Lyrico ran away despite being injured but was pursued by his attackers on several streets including Lillington Road.

He was left seriously injured in Stock Well, police said.

Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was out running, walking or driving in the area of Crabtree Road and Hempshill Lane between 7pm and 7.30pm who saw anything suspicious.

"If anyone drove past who had dash-cam footage we would particularly urge you to come forward."