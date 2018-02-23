Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Officers said Michael Kinnear would "ply" young girls with alcohol at his house

A 28-year-old man who was caught by self-styled paedophile hunters trying to meet girls for sex has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Police said Michael Kinnear contacted five girls aged 12 to 15. Some he invited to his house for parties, others he directly asked for sex.

One girl, 14, stayed over at his house and was subjected to sexual activity.

A paedophile sting operation then led to Kinnear, of Beeston, pleading guilty to arranging to meet three more girls.

'Persistent'

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was evidence from the paedophile hunters which led to their investigation and his arrest.

The group, called Totnes Justice, said it caught Kinnear grooming girls he thought were 11, 14 and 15 years old, who were instead members of Totnes Justice, in a CCTV sting.

After sentencing, Totnes Justice said on Facebook: "What Michael Kinnear got was nothing compared to the life sentence the survivors had to deal with. All of you are so brave."

Officers said Kinnear pretended he was 16 when he "persistently contacted" girls on Facebook between 2014 and 2016, trying to meet them for sex.

He would "ply" young girls with alcohol at his house, and give others gifts and cigarettes, the police added.

'Dangerous'

Kinner, of Broughton Street, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to five counts of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, one count of sexual activity with a child, one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming and one count of sexual assault on a vulnerable adult.

As well as his prison sentence, he will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Det Con Paul Clark thanked the local community for their assistance and praised the victims and families for their bravery.

He added: "Kinnear is a dangerous individual with an extremely concerning sexual interest in children."