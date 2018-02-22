Nottingham

Tuxford girl death: Police name six-year-old Daisy Dymyd

  • 22 February 2018
Daisy Dymyd Lincoln Road Tuxford Nottinghamshire Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Daisy Dymyd's family said she would be "missed by everyone that knew her"

A six-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive at home in Nottinghamshire has been named.

Daisy Dymyd was airlifted from her home on Lincoln Road in Tuxford, near Newark, at about 15:00 GMT on Monday but was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

In a statement, her family said she was "the centre of our world".

Nottinghamshire Police said no arrests had been made and a file has been passed to the coroner.
Image caption Daisy was found at home on Lincoln Road in Tuxford

