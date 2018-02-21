Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found inside a house on Lincoln Road in Tuxford

A six-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a village in Nottinghamshire.

The girl was discovered in a house at about 15:00 GMT on Monday, on Lincoln Road, Tuxford, near Newark.

The youngster was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Nottinghamshire Police said its investigation into her death was "still ongoing".