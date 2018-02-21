Tuxford death of girl, 6, prompts police probe
- 21 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A six-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a village in Nottinghamshire.
The girl was discovered in a house at about 15:00 GMT on Monday, on Lincoln Road, Tuxford, near Newark.
The youngster was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Nottinghamshire Police said its investigation into her death was "still ongoing".