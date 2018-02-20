Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede's family is "devastated by this senseless murder"

A 17-year-old boy has died a week after being stabbed following a chase.

Lyrico Steede was chased and attacked by a group in Stock Well, Bulwell, in Nottinghamshire at about 19:30 GMT on 13 February.

He was taken to hospital and has since died. Police said his family is "devastated by this senseless murder".

Officers have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.

Image caption Officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the stabbing

The attack happened over a number of streets including Lathkill Close, Lillington Road and Stock Well, police said.

Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in a 17-year-old boy, known to his friends as Rico, suffering a number of stab wounds and dying.

"His mum, dad and the rest of his family are clearly devastated by this senseless murder of a their family member, who was a college pupil."