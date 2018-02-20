Murder probe after boy dies in Bulwell stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has died a week after being stabbed following a chase.
Lyrico Steede was chased and attacked by a group in Stock Well, Bulwell, in Nottinghamshire at about 19:30 GMT on 13 February.
He was taken to hospital and has since died. Police said his family is "devastated by this senseless murder".
Officers have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.
The attack happened over a number of streets including Lathkill Close, Lillington Road and Stock Well, police said.
Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in a 17-year-old boy, known to his friends as Rico, suffering a number of stab wounds and dying.
"His mum, dad and the rest of his family are clearly devastated by this senseless murder of a their family member, who was a college pupil."