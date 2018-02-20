Image caption Christopher Pearson died in hospital after he was found with life-threatening injuries at a house on Strathmore Close

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was found with life-threatening injuries at a house.

Christopher Pearson was found at the property on Strathmore Close in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Demi Harris, of the same address, was arrested at the scene and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death had taken place, but they have not yet released details of Mr Pearson's injuries.