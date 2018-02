Image caption A 39-year old man died in hospital after he was found with fatal injuries

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal injuries at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the property in Strathmore Close in Hucknall at about 05:40 GMT on Sunday.

The 39-year old man was discovered with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 20-year-old woman is being questioned by detectives.