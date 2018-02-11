Nottingham

Man injured in suspected shooting in Nottingham

  • 11 February 2018
Image caption The Duke of St Albans pub has been cordoned off while police investigate

A man is believed to have been shot following reports of a disturbance in part of Nottingham.

Officers were called to Bestwood Park Drive at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday and found a wounded 25-year-old man.

Nottinghamshire Police believe his "serious injuries" were caused by a firearm.

A police cordon has been put in place around the the Duke of St Albans pub, in Bewcastle Road, Top Valley, while investigations continue.

