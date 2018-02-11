Image caption Selectadisc began life as a stall at Mansfield market in 1966, before it later moved to Market Street, Nottingham

DJs and music traders will take over a bakery to honour a much-loved record store which once stood there.

Selectadisc, which closed its doors in Nottingham in 2009, was described as the "John Peel of record shops" and traded for more than 40 years.

Its former sister store in London featured on the sleeve of Oasis album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

A six-hour long celebration will take place in the shop's former premises in Market Street later.

A number of DJs will perform sets upstairs at the Ugly Bread Bakery, while several pop-up record shops from across Nottingham will also take part.

The event takes place from 11:00 to 17:00 GMT.

Director of Ugly Bread Bakery, Jade Vendone said: "We have had people come in just to look around the place because they had spent so much time there when it was Selectadisc.

"I think it's important to celebrate businesses that have brought a lot of joy to the city."

Image caption Selectadisc closed its doors to music lovers in 2009

Brian Selby opened the first Selectadisc as a stall in Mansfield market in 1966, before the business relocated to a unit in the Meadows, Nottingham.

It later moved to Nottingham city centre in the 1970s, before finally closing the doors to its Market Street premises in March 2009.

International house DJ Graeme Park - who had an eight-year residency at the famous Hacienda nightclub in Manchester - was one of Selectadisc's former employees.

The record shop found fame when its sister branch in Berwick Street, London, was featured on the cover of the 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Image copyright Ugly Bread Bakery Image caption Inside Ugly Bread Bakery on Market Street

"That probably helped make [Selectadisc] significant to a '90s kid like me," Tom Whalley, a producer at BBC 6 Music, said previously.

"Without Selectadisc, I doubt I'd know enough about music to do what I do now."