Janet Scott death: Man charged with murder.
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who died when she was hit by a car.
Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the scene in Peel Street.
Simon Mellors, 56, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man, 35, who remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Mr Mellors is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday.