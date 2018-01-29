Image caption The crash happened in Peel Street, Nottingham at about 10:10 GMT

A female pedestrian has died and two men have been hurt in a crash in Nottingham.

The collision in Peel Street in the city happened at about 10:10 GMT.

Those hurt, including a second pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle, are being treated for non life-threatening injuries in hospital.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder of the female pedestrian and attempted murder of the injured man.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Peel Street and nearby North Sherwood Street have been closed while investigations continue.