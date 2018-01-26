Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Daniel Cooper was handed a three-year community order after admitting two offences

A man who engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl has been given a three-year community order.

Daniel Cooper admitted two offences from August 2016 after changing his plea on the first day of his trial.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 20-year-old was "fully aware" the girl was under the age of consent at the time.

Cooper, of Birch Street in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, also has to complete sex offenders programme and do 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register for five years, and has been given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Cooper will also have to undertake 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay £250 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.