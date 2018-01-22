Image copyright Google Image caption The pram was dragged more than 430m from Radford Road tram stop

A pushchair was dragged more than 430m (1410ft) after it became trapped in the doors of a tram.

The pram's owner, who was holding a child at the time, tried to alert the driver of the Nottingham tram, but it was not noticed until the tram reached its next stop.

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) described the incident as "very unusual".

The pushchair was empty and no-one was injured.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has launched an investigation.

The incident happened at about 13:30 GMT on Friday 15 December at Radford Road tram stop.

A passenger carrying a child moved a pushchair onto the platform, but its plastic weather guard became trapped when the tram doors shut.

The tram moved off with the passenger and child still inside.

Image caption The pushchair became trapped in the doors of the tram

The RAIB said the driver did not realise the pushchair was trapped in the tram's doors until it arrived at the Hyson Green Market stop, more than 430m (1410ft) away.

The independent investigation will examine the actions of staff involved and the safety procedure used when departing Radford Road tram stop.

A report, including any recommendations to improve safety, will be published after the investigation.

A NET spokesman said: "Following our own initial investigation into what was a very unusual incident, we formally reported the matter to the RAIB.

"We'll continue working alongside the RAIB but are unable to comment further until they have completed their enquiries."