A 30-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer says he "will create lasting memories" for his 18-month-old twins thanks to over £18,000 of public donations.

Daniel Bradbury launched an online campaign to raise £10,000 to take his family to Disney World Florida, which was reached in a few days.

Mr Bradbury, from Nottinghamshire, inherited the terminal disease from his father, who died aged 36.

One in 100,000 people aged 30 to 34 in the UK are living with Alzheimer's.

Mr Bradbury, from Hucknall, was told he had early onset Alzheimer's in September, but it went undiagnosed for a year.

He said they have been "blown away by the support" on his JustGiving page.

"As my memory fades I'm hoping this will create lasting memories for my partner and our children so that one day they can look back on the videos and photos of us all together," he wrote.

"We thought we were being ambitious when we started this but to reach our goal so fast is a dream come true."

Mr Bradbury said the rest of the money will go towards a trust fund for his twins Lola and Jasper.

Image caption Daniel Bradbury as a child with his late father Adrian

Mr Bradbury said the disease causes him problems with his memory, mobility and co-ordination.

It has also forced him to give up work and there is a 50% chance his children will be diagnosed with the disease.

He said: "I'm not going to get better, I'm just going to get worse, which is a hard thing to think about.

"If any good has come from it, it's just brought the family a lot closer.

"I just hope more people are aware of the disease and how it affects younger people as well as old."

Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is a physical disease that affects the brain

It is the most common cause of dementia, which can include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language

Proteins build up in the brain leading to the loss of connections between nerve cells, and eventually to the death of nerve cells and loss of brain tissue

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease - gradually, more parts of the brain are damaged, more symptoms develop and they become more severe

Source: Alzheimer's Society