A severe blaze at Nottingham railway station could have been over within an hour if the recently redeveloped building had been fitted with sprinklers, a fire chief says.

Bryn Coleman, who was in charge of tackling the fire, said sprinklers could have stopped the blaze spreading.

The fire started in a new part of the station completed in 2014 following a three-year £60m redevelopment.

Network Rail said it was "inappropriate to comment" during investigations.

'Less damage'

Mr Coleman, incident commander for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue on Friday, told the BBC: "There were no sprinklers going off and I don't believe that there are any sprinklers in the building.

"If it had been a fire contained to the toilet block you would be looking at probably an hour for a single room fire.

"The damage would have been less, the impact to the wider community would have been less because we wouldn't have had to close the rail station, the roads wouldn't have been closed, and we probably would have dealt with it with two fire appliances."

Mr Coleman described the spread of the fire as "rapid" and 12 appliances were at the station at the height of the 12-hour blaze.

The fire, which is being treated as arson, started in a women's toilet block in a new part of the station called the Southern Concourse.

The initial two fire crews got there within minutes of being called at about 06:30 GMT, as the fire station is only 500 metres (0.3 miles) away from the railway station.

However, by then the fire was already "well developed", Mr Coleman said.

"It had been a rapidly developing fire and the reasons behind that are still under investigation between ourselves and British Transport Police," said Mr Coleman.

"Our fire protection team will be working with Network Rail's engineers to look at the build, to look at the building construction and how it's all been put together."

Network Rail, which owns the building, has previously declined to tell the BBC whether or not sprinklers had been fitted, or give details of other fire safety measures.

Mr Coleman said: "If sprinklers would have been fitted that would have been part of our operational tactics and they [the building's owners] would have made us aware of that.

"Sprinklers undoubtedly save lives and limit fire damage and that's why the National Fire Chiefs Council promote them, but of course there's an impact and cost to businesses from installing them.

"It's a bit like having an insurance policy. Nobody likes paying for an insurance policy until they have an incident or a fire, and then they wish they had installed them.

"We can't legislate for them, unfortunately, because we're a fire and rescue service and not the government."

Mr Coleman said the investigation would look at whether or not the railway station complied with regulations.

Network Rail said in a statement: "Every station is assessed for fire safety and regularly reviewed.

"If there is anything we can learn from the official investigations we will, of course, do so but it is inappropriate to comment on detail while those investigations are ongoing."

The redevelopment of the station was a joint project between Network Rail, Nottingham City Council, East Midlands Trains and the Rail Heritage Trust.

Councillor Jane Urquhart, who was in charge of planning and transportation when the station was redeveloped, said: "Of course there will be questions to answer and we will be cooperating where we need to and working together with the British Transport Police in their investigation of the fire.

"We hope that we will find some answers about how it started and why it spread so quickly and we will have to then think about what that means for how it's rebuilt and redeveloped."