Image caption One man was Tasered during the arrest

A man has been charged in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Nottingham.

Police were called to Talbot Street at 01:50 GMT on Friday after a report of a mobile phone being stolen.

Two men were arrested, one in Waverley Street where a Taser was used. The road was then closed for several hours.

A man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with robbery and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Image caption Waverley Street was closed after the arrest and trams were not able to run between The Forest to Clifton South or Toton Lane in both directions

He has also been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and failing to appear at court.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released under investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the arrest as a man was injured after being Tasered.

An officer was also hurt and was treated for a hand injury.