Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at Nottingham railway station.

Ten fire crews are at the city centre station after the fire broke out at about 06:30 GMT.

Flames have been seen and smoke has filled the station's foyer. The building has been evacuated and trains have been stopped from entering and leaving all platforms.

Fire officers said the "fully developed fire" is in the main concourse of the station and has spread to the roof.

A cordon has been put in place outside the building and around Carrington Street.

Major disruption has been reported around the station building and across the city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police have told people to avoid the area and advised that no trains will be running today.

East Midlands Trains have told the BBC that no one has been injured.

Eyewitness Sarah McMullan said she saw smoke coming from a toilet at the station's car-park.

"You don't think much of it when there's a little bit of smoke and police already there, but then we were evacuated," she said.

"It was pretty frightening to see how quickly a fire can grow. You can see billowing smoke and flames above the roof on the far side."

Dr Remigius Llione, 49, said: "I drove into the car park and I could already hear the fire alarm.

"The smoke was so thick that you could not see in front of you."

There are thick plumes of black smoke pouring out of the roof of the railway station concourse.

The bit where the fire is, the station concourse near the extension and the multi-storey car park, it was there that the situation unfolded.

Smoke and flames are billowing out of that particular area.

It is not so bad now from the outside, but it's obviously still being tackled from the inside. You can still seeing smoke coming from the building, but it's nowhere near as thick as it was earlier on.

Many passengers are standing around wondering what to do. In front of them are fire officers with breathing apparatus, there are fire vehicles and police cars.

Police said Station Street, Carrington Street and Queen's Road have been closed and "transport in the area will be severely disrupted".

The station has recently undergone a £60m redevelopment, incorporating a new tram bridge, including the restoration and upgrade of its Edwardian grade II listed front building.

