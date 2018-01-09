Image copyright Fadi Al-Dairi Image caption Fadi Al-Dairi said he had suffered abuse from drivers when handing out the tickets

A resident has been handing out homemade parking tickets after becoming frustrated by the number of commuters parked outside his home.

Fadi Al-Dairi, 43, said cars were left parked dangerously, near the Ruddington Lane tram stop in Nottingham.

Mr Al-Dairi said he had also suffered abuse while handing out the tickets on Fieldway, in Wilford.

Nottingham City Council said road safety assessments had found no issues when the tram stop was first proposed.

Mr Al-Dairi added some parked vehicles were obstructing dropped kerbs, while others blocked access to residents' driveways.

A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: "The road is wide enough to carry two-way traffic and parked cars and double yellow lines around the bend ensure visibility.

"However, we will look at whether any further improvements could be made to discourage tram passengers from parking in residential areas."

Image caption A parked car appears to obstruct a dropped kerb on Fieldway, Wilford

"I can't take it anymore. The problem has been increasing during the past six months and over Christmas it was an absolute nightmare," Mr Al-Dairi said.

"People have told me to '**** off' when I have given out the tickets and they say they can park anywhere they want."

He has asked the council to introduce a permit scheme and has even offered to pay £1,000 towards funding one.

Mr Al-Dairi said he had decided to stop issuing the notices after some neighbours became concerned they would also be verbally abused and is now compiling photographs of the "dangerously parked cars" to submit to the council.

What does the law say about residential parking?

Unless the street is covered by a residents' parking permit scheme, drivers are free to park where they choose

Motorists must adhere to any restrictions in place and not cause an obstruction

Rule 243 of The Highway Code states vehicles must not be parked where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles

Or in front of an entrance to a property

Parking in such a way is only accepted when a motorist is forced to do so because of stationary traffic

Source: Highway Code