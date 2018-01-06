Image caption Southdale Road was cordoned off while police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who fell ill while being detained.

The man was held when Nottinghamshire Police attended a crash on Southdale Road in Carlton, Nottingham at 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said he "became unwell" when he was being transferred to custody.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died, the IPCC said.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said the force was "co-operating fully" with the watchdog.