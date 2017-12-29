Image caption Catherine Gullen has fostered dozens of children in her home in Mansfield Woodhouse since 1988

A woman who has fostered 45 children over three decades has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Catherine Gullen, 67, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, was honoured for her services to children.

She has been praised for respecting "the children's own identity, ethnicity and culture".

Mrs Gullen has also been involved in a buddy scheme for prospective foster carers since 2013.

As part of the buddy scheme, run by the Nottinghamshire Fostering Association, she is matched with prospective foster carers to provide support and answer questions.

'Quite shattering'

She said: "It has been a life's work , but it has been most enjoyable and I am glad I've stayed with it this long.

"There are a lot of families out there that need our help and if the foster carers weren't out there to help, these children wouldn't have a chance."

She added: "I couldn't have done it without the help of my husband Stuart, who was always there when I needed him.

"You have to put a lot (of effort) into these children and sometimes at the end of the day that can be quite shattering.

"We've had some very difficult ones but we have some very easy ones.

"I am absolutely thrilled to know that somebody out there thought enough of the work we do to put my name forward."