Nottingham street fight: Boy, 13, arrested over gun

  • 27 December 2017
Image caption Police said the fight happened in Clumber Street in Nottingham

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun following a fight in a city street.

Two other boys were also held after the altercation between two male groups in Clumber Street, Nottingham, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of cannabis.

A second 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife.

The first 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a firearm in a public place, possession of a knife and another "bladed article" and possession of cannabis.

The teenagers, who remain in police custody, were all arrested by officers after they were chased on foot.

