A teenager has appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a flat fire.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Barnby Gate in Newark, Nottinghamshire, at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, from Newark, was arrested and charged and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due at Nottingham Crown Court on 23 January.

Nottinghamshire Police said no-one was injured in the blaze.