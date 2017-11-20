Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ian Warren was jailed for 18 years for 27 sexual offences, including rape

A 63-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing three girls between 1980 and 2011.

Ian Warren was found guilty of 27 sexual offences, including rape and sexual activity with a child.

Nottinghamshire Police said one victim was abused at a house in Nottingham and another in Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

Warren, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, to 18 years in prison with two years on licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life and was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

'Manipulative offending'

One girl was abused between 1980 and 1985, another from September 2008 to December 2010, and a third girl was attacked between November 2008 and November 2011.

PC Ruth Holmes said: "Warren's victims have shown exceptional bravery, especially as he continued to deny elements of his manipulative offending and put them through the harrowing process of recounting their abuse at a trial.

"Throughout, they have conducted themselves admirably."

