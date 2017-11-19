Image caption Daniel Hegarty was flung into barriers during lap six and suffered fatal injuries

A friend of a motorcyclist killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix said he had a strong feeling something "disastrous" was going to happen.

Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, suffered fatal injuries when he came off his bike on a sharp bend.

Roger Edwards, who helped the father-of-two with his motorbike charity, said he had troubling sleeping before the race in China and feared for the rider.

Mr Edwards said the sportsman was "magical" and a great friend.

Mr Hegarty, who raced for Top Gun Racing Honda, was flung into barriers during lap six and suffered fatal injuries. He died on the way to hospital.

"Motorcycling is a dangerous sport," said Mr Edwards. "The risk is always there and premonition can foretell an awful lot and I didn't sleep last night or the night before.

"The premonition proved, sadly, correct. I knew something disastrous was going to happen and my thoughts were with Daniel being overseas.

"The following morning I was woken by a phone call from Daniel's mother with the bad news. I feel exceedingly sad, I couldn't be sadder [that those fears came true]."

Mr Hegarty raced at North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix

Mr Hegarty ran Rev and Go, a charity which aimed to tackle anti-social behaviour by getting youngsters involved in motorcycling sport.

Mr Edwards said he was a "great role model" to the teenagers who came to the charity.

"[He was] a magical fella who influenced an awful lot of people for the good," he said.

Many tributes were paid to Mr Hegarty including from his girlfriend Lucy Draycott, who described him as the "love of my life".