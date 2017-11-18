Image copyright Twitter Image caption Daniel Hegarty died before reaching hospital

A British motorcyclist has been killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix in China.

Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, died from his injuries before before arriving at hospital, according to local public broadcaster TDM.

The Macau Grand Prix committee said the accident happened at Fishermen's Bend on Saturday morning and shared its "deepest sympathies" with his family.

Mr Hegarty's girlfriend Lucy Draycott said on Facebook she was heartbroken.

'Love of my life'

The motorcyclist, who raced for Top Gun Racing Honda, came off his bike at a sharp bend during the sixth lap and was flung into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

The race was red flagged and never restarted while the MotoGP rider was treated.

Broadcaster TDM said the last time a rider died at the Macau race was in 2012 when Portuguese Luis Carreira crashed at the same bend.

It said Mr Hegarty was the 16th person to die on the Circuito da Gula since the Macau race's debut in 1954.

Miss Draycott, from East Bridgford, posted on social media: "It is with a broken heart to tell you that the love of my life passed away this morning.

"I just need time to take in what has happened and would appreciate if people could just be patient with me and wait for contact."