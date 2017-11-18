Second Boer War photos found under Nottinghamshire bed
Photographs depicting life during the Second Boer War have been found under a bed in Newark.
Michelle Pepper rediscovered the album of 100 pictures, which had been passed down as a family heirloom. She believed they may have originally belonged to an ancestor who fought in the war.
The images, which are set to go to auction in Derbyshire, are considered "high quality" for the period.
The war took place in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.
The war between the British Empire and two Boer states, the South African Republic and the Orange Free State, claimed about 55,000 British lives.
But the images show another side of the conflict in which officers are seen eating lunch, resting in their tents and playing with a baboon called Charlie.
Mrs Pepper, from Newark, said: "I've had the album under my bed for six years [which was] passed down through my mother's side of the family.
"The images are fascinating but I decided it was time for them to be seen publicly."
Adrian Stevenson, from Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire, said the album was an "absolute treasure trove of historical images".
He said: "Many of the images are razor-sharp and of a high quality for the period."
Mrs Pepper's album, which has an estimate of £400-£600, will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers on 29 November.
A different collection of Boer War images and memorabilia sold for £4,000 from an original estimate of £400, in July.