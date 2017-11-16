Image copyright Stories of the Streets Image caption Organisers said they only asked people to record 'the experience of homelessness'

Shop fronts, railway lines and derelict land have been photographed by homeless people for an exhibition focussing on their experiences.

Working with support charities, a group of students handed out disposable cameras to 14 people in Nottingham.

Charles Kerr said: "We wanted to help show the perspective of people who are often ignored or criticised, to show they have stories to tell."

The Stories of the Streets exhibition features all 213 submitted images.

Image copyright Stories of the Streets

Mr Kerr, a third year management student in the organising group, said: "I did worry that we would not get anything but one of the first people I spoke to asked for two cameras, saying 'I have loads of ideas'.

"We felt it would be a good way to shine a light on homelessness in a positive way and perhaps to change perceptions."

Image copyright Stories of the Streets

Image copyright Stories of the Streets

The exhibition is organised by People of the Streets, a student-led Community Interest Company organised by University of Nottingham students Charles Kerr, Qas Hussain and Alex Greenhalgh.

It raises money to buy essential items for the homeless.

Image copyright Stories of the Streets

Image copyright Stories of the Streets

The exhibition will open in the Broadmarsh shopping centre on Friday.

Prints of many of the images will be available, with proceeds going to the photographers and support charities.