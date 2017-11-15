Image caption Nick Martin tackled the robber in Beeston while out with his mother

A have-a-go hero has been praised for tackling a mugger who had earlier robbed several people including an 82-year-old woman.

Romanian-born Claudiu Rosu, 23, of no fixed address, mugged the woman on 9 September, knocking out her tooth.

He was caught two days later by Nick Martin who recognised him in the street in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, after seeing a photo released by police.

Rosu was jailed for four years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Martin, from Chilwell, said he saw Rosu outside an amusement arcade in Beeston and immediately recognised him.

"He was biting, scratching and spitting, the more he resisted the more I restrained him," he said.

"I got him to the ground, it was a bit of a struggle but I got him in a bit of a choke hold.

"A lot of people thought I was the attacker but luckily my mum was in tow so she was letting everyone know what was going on."

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The judge said Claudiu Rosu will probably be deported to Romania after he serves his jail term

Rosu pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and theft on 19 October.

He also admitted grabbing a 35-year-old woman from behind, ripping a chain from her neck and taking her handbag.

Insp Steve Wrag, from Nottinghamshire Police, said Rosu was "a calculating offender who preyed on vulnerable people".

He said Mr Martin was "an absolutely fantastic help in making sure the offender was detained".