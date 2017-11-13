Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The judge granted Mackin bail on the condition he did not contact five of Reece's family members and that he reported to the probation service

An 18-year-old man has been granted bail after admitting killing a 14-year-old boy.

Cole Mackin pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to the manslaughter of Reece Seagrave.

Reports at the time suggested Reece was "slammed into the street" and "dragged" into a property on Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, Nottingham on 20 April.

Reece collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Mackin, of Albury Drive, Nottingham, will be sentenced at the same court on 19 December by a High Court judge.

'Terrible loss'

The judge decided to grant Mackin bail on the condition he did not contact five of Reece's family members and that he reported to the probation service.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told Mackin: "You have pleaded guilty to the extremely serious offence of manslaughter.

"Part of the tragedy of this case is you did not intend him any serious harm at all."

Judge Dickinson described the incident as a "terrible loss of life".

Addressing the issue of bail, and suggesting Mackin would spend "considerable" time away from his family, he added: "I'm not going to take your bail away today.

"Please do not take this as any indication as to the outcome."