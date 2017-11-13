Boy, 15, arrested in Nottingham school rape inquiry
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Nottingham
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at a Nottingham school on suspicion of rape, it has emerged.
Police confirmed the teenager was held on Friday afternoon at a secondary school in the city and also arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.
No more details - including the boy's name or the school involved - can be released for legal reasons.
However, officers confirmed the boy had been released while investigations continue.