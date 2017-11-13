Nottingham

Boy, 15, arrested in Nottingham school rape inquiry

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at a Nottingham school on suspicion of rape, it has emerged.

Police confirmed the teenager was held on Friday afternoon at a secondary school in the city and also arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

No more details - including the boy's name or the school involved - can be released for legal reasons.

However, officers confirmed the boy had been released while investigations continue.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites