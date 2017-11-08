Image caption The street was cordoned off for several hours after the attack

A 22-year-old man has been charged over a stabbing which left a man with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old victim suffered a chest injury in Albert Grove, Lenton, Nottingham early on 1 November and remains in hospital.

The suspect, from Nottingham, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, aged 26 and 21, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released while inquiries continue.

Two teenagers also arrested in connection with the attack are on bail pending further inquires.