Image caption Dorel Galan pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court

A lorry driver has pleaded guilty to killing a man after driving dangerously on the A1.

Romanian national Dorel Galan, of London Road, Grays, Essex, admitted causing the death of council worker Ian Newell, 52, by driving his lorry recklessly on 9 March.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Mr Newell, of Grantham, Lincolnshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Galan, 38, also admitted two counts of using a false instrument, contrary to the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.

This offence relates to a person using something like a document, which they know to be false, and persuading others to accept it as genuine for their own benefit.

He admitted all three charges in a 15-minute hearing as he followed proceedings through an interpreter.

Mr Newell's family did not attend Nottingham Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC told Galan: "You are in a serious position. You will know that, realistically, I will have to impose a prison sentence on you today."

Galan is due to be sentenced later.