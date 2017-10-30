Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police found a man locked in the loft during a raid on a house in Nottingham

Edward Zielinski, 42, of Birkin Avenue in Hyson Green, Nottingham, kept hold of the men's ID documents, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He admitted two counts of modern slavery and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

One of Zielinski's victims said he slept on a bare wooden floor.

The offences took place between 31 May 2013 and 1 June 2017.

Nottinghamshire Police said father-of-two Zielinski would force his victims to urinate in plastic bottles at night rather than wake him and his wife.

One victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he ran away twice but was found by Zielinski and brought back to the loft.

"I slept on the wooden floor, there was no mattress, nothing. I had a blanket to cover myself and I wore a jacket," he added.

"He was unpredictable and if I asked him for anything I was scared he would hit me. He didn't hurt me because I had to go to work and look normal. I have seen a friend being assaulted by him a few times."

Both victims are being supported by the Salvation Army.

Sentencing Zielinski at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said he had treated the victims in a "thoroughly degrading way".

"You made them live in squalor and took away their incomes. You took away their dignity as human beings, you fully exploited their vulnerability, you were able to brow beat and control them through threats and intimidation," he said.