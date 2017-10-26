Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in a field in Calverton

A helicopter has crashed in Nottinghamshire, injuring one man on board.

The aircraft came down in a field near Salterford Lane, Calverton, shortly after 17:00 BST on Thursday.

A police spokesman said a 57-year-old was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with "injuries which are not believed to be serious", while another man did not need treatment.

The crash has been referred to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Arnold, Blidworth and Newark were sent to assist the ambulance service.