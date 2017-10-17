Image caption The Stranger Things display at the Sue Ryder charity shop in Nottingham has attracted attention from passers-by

Two shops in Nottingham have marked the return of hit TV show Stranger Things with a homage to the 80s-set drama as their window displays.

Fans have taken to the internet to praise the decorations at the Sue Ryder charity shop on Goose Gate, complete with a retro chopper.

Vintage clothing shop Cow, on Carlton Street in the Lace Market area, has also attracted curious glances.

The Netflix series, starring Winona Ryder, is due to return on 27 October.

Image caption Cow's window display includes a costume similar to one of the show's main characters, a young girl called Eleven

Zoe Nott, assistant manager at the Goose Gate branch of Sue Ryder, said a similar display had been very popular with shoppers last year, and a donated chopper bike gave this year's effort a new twist.

"People take a lot of photographs with it, people have been coming up to us and asking about it," she said.

"After we shut we've got blue lights in there, and we find lots of people are taking photos at night-time as well, which is really cool."

Christmas lights and wall lettering played a key part in the storyline of the first series.

Image caption The chopper bike has been the centre of the 80s-themed Stranger Things display at Sue Ryder

Cow's Lynne Bools-Roberts said their display was inspired by an upcoming club night in Nottingham, with a few "quite subtle" references to please hardcore fans of the cult series.

"We've actually got a store in Sheffield and they did a Stranger Things window last year when it was first out, and it just got so much interest on social media," she said.

"For the people who recognise it they just get so excited - I love it."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A Stranger Things Christmas display attracted attention in Birmingham last year

Stranger Things is set in Hawkins, Indiana, and was a supernatural smash when it appeared on Netflix last year despite being created by as then unknown writing duo the Duffer brothers.

Its fans are known for their passion, with one follower from Birmingham designing his own Christmas window display last year.