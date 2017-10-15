Two pedestrians hit by a car in Mansfield die at scene
- 15 October 2017
- From the section Nottingham
Two pedestrians who were hit by a car in Nottinghamshire have died.
Ambulance crews, police, the air ambulance, and firefighters were called to Netherfield Lane, in Meden Vale, Mansfield at 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.
The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigations Unit is appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.