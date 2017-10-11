Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Richard Ford was already in jail when he wrote letters threatening to kill people and have sex with their corpses

A prisoner who threatened to kill a number of people and then have sex with their corpses, is challenging his "unprecedented" 45-year sentence.

Richard Ford, 38, was serving a 30-month sentence for possessing a knife when he made the threats from his cell.

His legal team told the Court of Appeal the "unsophisticated" threats, which included a judge and police officer, meant the term was "excessive".

But the judge said Ford was clearly "highly dangerous".

Ford, who has spent most of the past 14 years in jail, was being held at HMP Nottingham in January 2016 when he passed a series of notes to prison officers.

The potential victims named in the notes included several prison officers, a fellow inmate, a district judge, a police officer and a former partner.

Image copyright Google Image caption Richard Ford made the threats while at HMP Nottingham

Sentencing Ford in December at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Michael Heath accepted the 45-year term would be "controversial", but said it was necessary to protect the public.

Ford's solicitor, Isabelle Wilson, told appeal judges that, despite the danger he poses, he should not have been given such a long stretch.

"It is unprecedented and manifestly excessive, particularly given the unsophisticated nature of the threats and that no violence has been used," she said.

Psychiatric tests

In response Lady Justice Hallett said the case was difficult, as the offence of making death threats cannot result in a life term.

However, Ford was clearly "highly dangerous" and if his sentence was significantly reduced, the level of protection to the public would also be diminished, she said.

She adjourned the appeal to allow Ford to be assessed by psychiatrist to see if an order sending him to mental institution Rampton Hospital was appropriate.

No date was set for Ford's case to return to the Court of Appeal.