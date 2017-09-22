Image caption Shana Sutaria and Shabhaz Bhim were travelling back home to Leicester from Lincoln when they were killed

The deaths of two people on a flooded road has prompted a coroner to push for action to be taken to prevent future fatalities.

Shabhaz Bhim, 23, and his fiancee Shana Sutaria, 24, died on the A46 in Nottinghamshire on 3 December 2015.

They were hit by a van after escaping their BMW which had crashed in a ditch due to "horrendous" weather, Nottingham Coroner's Court heard.

A verdict of death as a result of a road traffic collision was recorded.

The van driver Joe Dennis, who described the weather conditions as "like hitting a lake", told the hearing he was informed of the couple's deaths in hospital.

The inquest was also told a drain on the road was found to be blocked.

A contractor who worked for A1 Plus, a company subcontracted to maintain the stretch of dual carriageway, also told the inquest he inspected nearby drains for any blockages the night after the fatal crash.

The court was shown a video of him checking gullies around Fairham Brook where he found a blockage close to the crash site.

Witnesses described how bad the weather was, with heavy rain causing standing water on the section of road where the couple crashed into a ditch.

Coroner Andrew McNamara will be making a Prevention of Future Deaths Report.