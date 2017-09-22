Image copyright Family handout Image caption Robert Tyrko was injured in the explosion at Bio Dynamic

A worker who was injured in an explosion at a food recycling plant has had his leg amputated.

Two men were injured in the gas explosion at Bio Dynamic in Colwick, Nottingham, on Wednesday, the fire service said.

Robert Tyrko, 48, "went flying" through the air after the blast, his son Krystian Walesa said.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has begun an investigation into the explosion.

More stories from across the East Midlands

Mr Tyrko's son Krystian, 15, said: "He had an operation to amputate his leg and he has [to have] another big operation."

The teenager, who also spoke to the Nottingham Post, added: "My Mum is in bits, she's beside herself. It's a very difficult time for the family."

Image caption The fire service said a tank had "collapsed" at the industrial site in Colwick

Paul Allen, who was making a delivery to the site, said he heard a "boom" and claimed a 30ft storage tank, which was holding gas, had exploded.

"Apparently, from eyewitnesses, it lifted it about 10ft off the floor," he added.

Bio Dynamic, which converts food waste into energy through anaerobic digestion, said the "accident was not as a result of any failure in the normal operation of our plant".

A HSE spokesperson said: "HSE was made aware of this incident and a team of specialist inspectors attended the scene.

"HSE has now launched its investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."