Image caption Shana Sutaria and Shabhaz Bhim were travelling back home to Leicester from Lincoln when they were killed

A couple who escaped a car crash were killed when they were hit by a van which was "spinning and rolling" on a flooded road, an inquest heard.

Shabhaz Bhim, 23, and his fiancee Shana Sutaria, 24, died on the A46 in Nottinghamshire on 3 December 2015.

They were returning home to Leicester when their BMW came off the road in "horrendous" weather conditions, Nottingham Coroner's Court heard.

The van driver told the hearing he was informed of their deaths in hospital.

Image caption A section of the A46 was flooded "like a lake", the inquest was told

Mr Bhim, of Gwendolen Road, was an estate agent and Miss Sutaria, of Harewood Street, had recently qualified as a teacher.

The inquest was told the couple had just left the A606 near Widmerpool when their car crashed and ended up in a ditch.

Image caption Shana Sutaria had just qualified as a teacher and Shabhaz Bhim was an estate agent

Van driver Joe Dennis described the weather conditions as "absolutely horrendous... like hitting a lake".

Giving evidence, he said when he drove into the standing water at about 65mph (105km/h), the steering wheel "snatched" from his hand, injuring his finger.

Mr Dennis said he was "spinning and rolling" and had no perception he had hit anyone.

The inquest, which is expected to last five days, will hear from Highways England, which will be questioned about the maintenance of the road.

The hearing will also look into whether fibre cable work - completed five years before the crash - could have disrupted a drain, causing the area to flood.

The inquest continues.