Image copyright Google Image caption Freeth Street is part of a small area of industrial buildings and workshops

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Nottingham.

It happened in Freeth Street, Sneinton, on Saturday morning and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old driver of a car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers have appealed for witnesses, especially any cars which may have dash cam footage.