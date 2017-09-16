Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Smoke from the fire affected a wide area

The cause of a large fire which destroyed an empty leisure centre in Nottinghamshire is being investigated.

Crews were called to the Grove Leisure Centre in Balderton near Newark just after 20:00 BST on Friday and at its height, up to 50 firefighters were tackling the flames.

It took several hours to bring the flames under control with smoke causing disruption to the nearby A1.

Police said they had no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews from across the county were called in to contain the flames

The single storey complex was built in the 1960s and closed in April 2016.

Roads were still closed in the area during Saturday.