Huge blaze wrecks old Newark leisure centre complex
The cause of a large fire which destroyed an empty leisure centre in Nottinghamshire is being investigated.
Crews were called to the Grove Leisure Centre in Balderton near Newark just after 20:00 BST on Friday and at its height, up to 50 firefighters were tackling the flames.
It took several hours to bring the flames under control with smoke causing disruption to the nearby A1.
Police said they had no reports of any injuries.
The single storey complex was built in the 1960s and closed in April 2016.
Roads were still closed in the area during Saturday.