Victim thought rapist was a Nottingham taxi driver

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Farhad Mostafa's DNA was recovered from the scene of the attack

A man has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman in his car after she believed she was getting into a taxi.

Farhad Mostafa, 32, of Kildare Road, Nottingham, attacked the woman in Elm Bank Drive, Mapperley Park, on 4 February.

Nottingham Crown Court heard she gave him £10, thinking he was a cab driver and when she tried to leave the car, he locked the doors.

Mostafa denied raping the woman, but his DNA was recovered from the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim asked Mostafa for a lift after she had tried unsuccessfully to hail a taxi on Sneinton Dale following a night out.

He agreed to take the woman and after dropping off two other people and taking her money, he parked in Elm Bank Drive, locked the doors and raped her.

Afterwards she managed to get out of the car and told friends what had happened, police said.

Detectives said Mostafa denied the attack, but the court heard his DNA was recovered from a condom found at the scene and his fingerprints were also on the condom packet.

Det Ch Insp Leigh Sanders praised the victim's "immense bravery" and encouraged anyone who had been a victim of a rape or sexual assault to come forward.