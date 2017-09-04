Closure of Nottingham Victoria Station marked 50 years on

Image copyright Ben Lamberhurst Image caption Nottingham Victoria Station had 12 platforms and three roofs

A plaque to remember Nottingham Victoria Station has been unveiled 50 years since its closure.

The station was opened in 1900 and boasted 12 platforms, but was gradually run down during the 1960s.

It was demolished after closing in 1967 with only the clock tower left standing.

Janine Tanner, from Nottingham Railways Remembered, said the plaque was important as "many people have no idea what used to be here".

Updates on this story and more from the East Midlands

Image copyright Topical Press Agency Image caption Hundreds of houses had to be demolished to build the original station

Image caption The clock tower is now dwarfed by a block of flats which stands behind it

Ms Tanner said: "It was so well used and so loved by so many people.

"Lots of people have described it as a 'cathedral of steam' and it was a huge, huge building - it had three roofs which were almost as tall as the 100ft clock tower."

Former station employee Gordon Cripps said: "It was a wonderful place to work. You won't find many people who would have a bad word for it.

"I was very upset when it was closed, it was big and beautiful compared to the other station - I always said they knocked down the wrong one."

Image copyright Vic Jeyes Image caption In later years the station suffered from a rise in car use and a lack of investment

Image caption Janine Tanner said she was grateful enough people were interested to see the project completed

The clock tower, along with a tunnel entrance and a retaining wall, are all that remain and a shopping centre occupies most of the site.

The station's former Victoria Hotel - now the Nottingham Hilton - also survived the wrecking ball.