Two men charged after fatal crash on A52 Nottinghamshire

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Kyle O'Connor and Gurdip Singh Kareer died in the crash

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash in which two other men died.

Gurdip Singh Kareer, 41, from Wollaton, and Kyle O'Connor, 22, of Wollaton Vale, were killed in the collision on the A52 near Nottingham on 25 November.

Latham Wilbraham, 23, of Strelley, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Kyle Bennett, 25, also of Strelley, has been charged with aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving.

Two cars and a lorry were involved in the collision which closed the road for nearly 24 hours.

Both men had been arrested at the time of the crash and later bailed.

Image caption The crash caused substantial delays in the area and on surrounding routes

The family of Mr Kareer, who died at the scene, said he was a "loving, caring family man".

Mr O'Connor's family described him as a loving and adventurous man.

Mr Wilbraham, who was also charged with failing to stop following a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision, and Mr Bennett are due before Nottingham magistrates on 21 September.